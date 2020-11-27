McKinsey Proposed Paying Pharmacy Companies Rebates for OxyContin Overdoses

OxyContin maker nears guilty plea in opioid probe



[NFA] Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin maker controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a broader deal to resolve U.S. Justice Department probes into its alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, several sources told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:24 Published on January 1, 1970