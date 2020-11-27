Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McKinsey Proposed Paying Pharmacy Companies Rebates for OxyContin Overdoses

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Court filings reveal consultants’ talk of a records purge during the opioid crisis, and shed new light on sales advice given to the billionaire Sackler family and their drug company, Purdue Pharma.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sackler family American billionaire family

OxyContin maker to plead guilty in opioid probe [Video]

OxyContin maker to plead guilty in opioid probe

Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal that comes with a $8.4 billion settlement but stops short of criminally charging its executives or wealthy Sackler family owners. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published
OxyContin maker nears guilty plea in opioid probe [Video]

OxyContin maker nears guilty plea in opioid probe

[NFA] Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin maker controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a broader deal to resolve U.S. Justice Department probes into its alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, several sources told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:24Published

McKinsey & Company US-based worldwide management consulting firm


Purdue Pharma Purdue Pharma American pharmaceutical company

Purdue guilty plea 'cuts head off' opioid serpent

 A NY attorney says Purdue Pharma's guilty plea "is a very, very important step" in addressing the opioid crisis but will never bring back the people who died...
USATODAY.com

Opioid crisis: OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

 Purdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to three criminal charges, formally taking responsibility for its part in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of..
New Zealand Herald

OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma admits role in opioid epidemic, pleads guilty to federal charges

 Purdue Pharma, which invented OxyContin, agreed to pay fines of $8 billion, will be effectively dissolved and converted into a benefit company.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Alert: OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to federal criminal charges, formally admitting role in opioid crisis

 NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to federal criminal charges, formally admitting role in opioid crisis.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand HeraldNewsyNewsmaxVOA NewsHNGNUSATODAY.com

McKinsey Proposed Paying Pharmacy Companies Rebates for OxyContin Overdoses

 Court filings reveal consultants’ talk of a records purge during the opioid crisis, and shed new light on sales advice given to the billionaire Sackler family...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Federal Judge Approves Landmark $8.3 Billion Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement

 The controversial deal hashed out between the Department of Justice and the maker of Oxycontin provides hundreds of millions of dollars of relief for communities...
NPR