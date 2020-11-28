Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
On Friday, four Ravens players and three Steelers players were placed on their teams' respective Reserve/COVID-19 lists, forcing their game to be rescheduled for a second time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL [Video]

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Ravens QB COVID positive [Video]

Ravens QB COVID positive

The Ravens quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, NFL Network Reports [Video]

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, NFL Network Reports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, NFL Network Reports

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

The Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback is said to have tested positive for the virus.
NYTimes.com

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19 Watch VideoThe 2019 NFL MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s result comes after the team’s game...
Newsy

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets. Last year's NFL MVP is the biggest star to...
CBC.ca