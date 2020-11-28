Global  
 

Los Angeles Virus Surge Leads County to Shut Down Almost All Gatherings

NYTimes.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Los Angeles County is now seeing almost 5,000 new virus cases a day. The order, which even restricts functions in private homes, takes effect Monday.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: LA County COVID-19 Transmission Rate Highest Since March

LA County COVID-19 Transmission Rate Highest Since March 03:25

 The outbreak of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to get worse, and public health officials estimate every infected person is passing the virus to an average of 1.27 people – the highest transmission rate the county has seen since March. Tina Patel reports.

L.A. County prohibits most public and private gatherings between households

 The order will begin on November 30.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: As Joe Biden urges unity, CDC projects up to 321K deaths by Dec. 19; 1 out of every 145 infected in Los Angeles County

 Los Angeles County infection rates: 1 out of every 145. National math, reading tests postponed until 2022. U.S. deaths top 262K. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles dining ban moves ahead as virus surges

 A California judge has rejected a request from a restaurant industry group to block Los Angeles County from reinstating a ban on outdoor dining, a plan the group..
USATODAY.com

