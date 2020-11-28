Los Angeles Virus Surge Leads County to Shut Down Almost All Gatherings
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Los Angeles County is now seeing almost 5,000 new virus cases a day. The order, which even restricts functions in private homes, takes effect Monday.
