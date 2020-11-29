As COVID-19 Surges, Some Trader Joe’s Workers Say They're In A “State Of Terror”
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Trader Joe's on 72nd Street on the Upper West Side.
Employees from three Trader Joe’s locations told Gothamist that the stores are no longer adequately cleaned, mask-wearing and social-distancing are not strictly enforced among shoppers, and break rooms are too small and not properly ventilated. [ more › ]
Trader Joe's on 72nd Street on the Upper West Side.
Employees from three Trader Joe’s locations told Gothamist that the stores are no longer adequately cleaned, mask-wearing and social-distancing are not strictly enforced among shoppers, and break rooms are too small and not properly ventilated. [ more › ]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources