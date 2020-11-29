Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As COVID-19 Surges, Some Trader Joe’s Workers Say They're In A “State Of Terror”

Gothamist Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
As COVID-19 Surges, Some Trader Joe’s Workers Say They're In A “State Of Terror”Trader Joe's on 72nd Street on the Upper West Side.

Employees from three Trader Joe’s locations told Gothamist that the stores are no longer adequately cleaned, mask-wearing and social-distancing are not strictly enforced among shoppers, and break rooms are too small and not properly ventilated. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trader Joe’s Just Spilled Details About 9 Products Coming to Stores This Holiday Season [Video]

Trader Joe’s Just Spilled Details About 9 Products Coming to Stores This Holiday Season

Including a chardonnay-infused cheese!

Credit: EatingWell     Duration: 01:07Published
How one Trader Joe's superfan amassed over 1 million Instagram followers [Video]

How one Trader Joe's superfan amassed over 1 million Instagram followers

How one Trader Joe's superfan amassed over 1 million Instagram followers.Beneath the sea of TikTok dances, Fashion Nova sponsored content and the Kardashians, there is a subset of Instagram..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published
Trader Joe's Holiday Items Are Already Flying Off the Shelves—Here Are 40 to Look Out For [Video]

Trader Joe's Holiday Items Are Already Flying Off the Shelves—Here Are 40 to Look Out For

Get in the festive spirit with these Trader Joe's winter items.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:23Published