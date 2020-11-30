Bill Whitaker talks with the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" about his favorite Carpool Karaoke guest, changing his show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his..

James Corden tells Bill Whitaker what he would have done differently in school, what he's optimistic about, and the thing he thinks more people should know.

Chris Krebs, a lifelong Republican, was put in charge of the agency handling election security by President Trump two years ago. When Krebs said the election was..

Fired CISA director Chris Krebs told 60 Minutes that domestic disinformation around the 2020 election posed a greater risk than foreign.

The former director of CISA was fired by President Trump after releasing a statement affirming the security of the 2020 election.

Trump Rages Against 60 Minutes Interview With The Elections Security Director He Fired: Election ‘Was Probably Our Least Secure EVER!’ On Sunday evening, 60 Minutes aired an interview with Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) who...

11/29/2020: Securing the Election, The Last Slave Ship, James Corden Chris Krebs speaks to 60 Minutes; Then, The story of the last known slave ship; And, James Corden: The 60 Minutes interview

