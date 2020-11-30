11/29/2020: Securing the Election, The Last Slave Ship, James Corden
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Chris Krebs speaks to 60 Minutes; Then, The story of the last known slave ship; And, James Corden: The 60 Minutes interview
James Corden English actor, singer, comedian, and television host
James Corden: The talk show host for the internet ageBill Whitaker talks with the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" about his favorite Carpool Karaoke guest, changing his show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his..
CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
Chris Krebs Cybersecurity and infrastructure security expert
Chris Krebs explains why election was secureChris Krebs, a lifelong Republican, was put in charge of the agency handling election security by President Trump two years ago. When Krebs said the election was..
CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
