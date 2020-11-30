Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

11/29/2020: Securing the Election, The Last Slave Ship, James Corden

CBS News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Chris Krebs speaks to 60 Minutes; Then, The story of the last known slave ship; And, James Corden: The 60 Minutes interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

James Corden James Corden English actor, singer, comedian, and television host

James Corden: The talk show host for the internet age

 Bill Whitaker talks with the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" about his favorite Carpool Karaoke guest, changing his show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his..
CBS News

60 Seconds with James Corden

 James Corden tells Bill Whitaker what he would have done differently in school, what he's optimistic about, and the thing he thinks more people should know.
CBS News

James Corden: The 60 Minutes interview

 Bill Whitaker talks with the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" about his favorite Carpool Karaoke guest, changing his show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his..
CBS News

Chris Krebs Chris Krebs Cybersecurity and infrastructure security expert

Chris Krebs explains why election was secure

 Chris Krebs, a lifelong Republican, was put in charge of the agency handling election security by President Trump two years ago. When Krebs said the election was..
CBS News

Ousted Trump cybersecurity director debunks 2020 election rumors

 Fired CISA director Chris Krebs told 60 Minutes that domestic disinformation around the 2020 election posed a greater risk than foreign.
CBS News

Fired director of US cyber agency Chris Krebs explains why he says vote was "most secure in American history"

 Chris Krebs, a lifelong Republican, was put in charge of the agency handling election security by President Trump two years ago. When Krebs said the 2020..
CBS News

Chris Krebs to 60 Minutes: 2020 Election was secure

 The former director of CISA was fired by President Trump after releasing a statement affirming the security of the 2020 election.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump Rages Against 60 Minutes Interview With The Elections Security Director He Fired: Election ‘Was Probably Our Least Secure EVER!’

Trump Rages Against 60 Minutes Interview With The Elections Security Director He Fired: Election ‘Was Probably Our Least Secure EVER!’ On Sunday evening, 60 Minutes aired an interview with Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) who...
Mediaite

11/29/2020: Securing the Election, The Last Slave Ship, James Corden

 Chris Krebs speaks to 60 Minutes; Then, The story of the last known slave ship; And, James Corden: The 60 Minutes interview
CBS News

Former Cybersecurity Chief Shoots Down ‘Farcical Claims’ of Election Fraud by Trump Campaign in 60 Minutes Preview

Former Cybersecurity Chief Shoots Down ‘Farcical Claims’ of Election Fraud by Trump Campaign in 60 Minutes Preview Former DHS cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs shoots down 'farcical claims' of election fraud by Trump campaign in '60 Minutes' preview: 'The American people should...
Mediaite