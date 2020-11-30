Moderna Applies For FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Coronavirus Vaccine
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Drugmaker Moderna says it has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. It says data bolster its case the vaccine is safe and effective.
