Moderna Applies For FDA Emergency Use Authorization For Coronavirus Vaccine

NPR Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Drugmaker Moderna says it has applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. It says data bolster its case the vaccine is safe and effective.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Moderna Applies For FDA Authorization

Moderna Applies For FDA Authorization 01:40

 Moderna has applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains what that means.

