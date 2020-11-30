COVID Crisis Impacts Florida’s Tourism Industry Which In Turn Hammers State’s Tax Revenue
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Visit Florida, the state’s tourism agency, reports the state is on pace for 88.5 million visitors, which is way down from the 131 million in 2019. With an almost 50% drop off in tourism, tax revenues have been hammered.
