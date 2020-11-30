Global  
 

COVID Crisis Impacts Florida’s Tourism Industry Which In Turn Hammers State’s Tax Revenue

cbs4.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Visit Florida, the state’s tourism agency, reports the state is on pace for 88.5 million visitors, which is way down from the 131 million in 2019. With an almost 50% drop off in tourism, tax revenues have been hammered.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: State Of Florida Approaching One Million COVID-19 Cases

State Of Florida Approaching One Million COVID-19 Cases 02:16

 The state of Florida is fast approaching one million COVID-19 cases.

