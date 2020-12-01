A very musical Christmas (starring David Guetta and YUNGBLUD)

We need to support people this year - Good Grief Trust



CEO of The Good Grief Trust, Linda Magistris, discusses coping with grief inthe run up to Christmas and ahead of National Grief Awareness Week on 2-8December. It comes as St Paul’s is launching its online memorial book'Remember Me' and at least 40 other buildings across the UK are confirmed tolight yellow on the 8th in a mark of respect and support to the bereaved. Formore information visit: https://www.thegoodgrieftrust.org/

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970