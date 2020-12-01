Global  
 

Star Of 'Contact' And 'GoldenEye,' Arecibo Telescope Collapses In Puerto Rico

NPR Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A historic telescope collapsed in Puerto Rico. The enormous Arecibo telescope made scientific discoveries and has been featured in movies. Its collapse is an emotional blow for many Puerto Ricans.
