Puerto Rico: Massive Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The structure's demise was sudden, though it has been deteriorating for several months. The telescope's collapse brings to an end 57 years of astronomical work.
