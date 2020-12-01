Global  
 

Defiant NY Young Republican Club Plans Indoor Gala "Featuring" Sarah Palin

Gothamist Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The invitation to this week's controversial gala

"No one is required to attend this event and everyone who chooses on his or her own volition to attend understands the associated 'risks,'" the club's president says. [ more › ]
