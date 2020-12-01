Defiant NY Young Republican Club Plans Indoor Gala "Featuring" Sarah Palin Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The invitation to this week's controversial gala



"No one is required to attend this event and everyone who chooses on his or her own volition to attend understands the associated 'risks,'" the club's president says. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

