Oscar-nominated star of "Juno," "Inception" Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Elliot Page, star of such films as "Juno" and "Inception," came out as transgender and non-binary in an emotional and candid social media post. In the post, Page also draws attention to discrimination and violence against transgender people, particularly against Black and Latinx trans women. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
Elliot Page, the actress formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender.
On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated star revealed they are transgender and identify as non-binary.
Non-binary is a term..