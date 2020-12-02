Global  
 

Oscar-nominated star of "Juno," "Inception" Elliot Page comes out as transgender

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Elliot Page, star of such films as "Juno" and "Inception," came out as transgender and non-binary in an emotional and candid social media post. In the post, Page also draws attention to discrimination and violence against transgender people, particularly against Black and Latinx trans women. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: ‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender 02:14

 Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, announced Tuesday that he is transgender.

