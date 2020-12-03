Global  
 

Raw footage: Protesters gather outside Staten Island bar that was shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Thursday, 3 December 2020
CBS New York's Chopper 2 filmed a protest that was held outside a Staten Island bar on Wednesday after a manager was arrested the night before for refusing to comply with New York's coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
News video: Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island Bar

Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island Bar 02:54

 Supporters of a Staten Island bar showed up last night to protest its shutdown. Police say the bar is located in a COVID hot spot and repeatedly defied restrictions. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

