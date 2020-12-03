Raw footage: Protesters gather outside Staten Island bar that was shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions
CBS New York's Chopper 2 filmed a protest that was held outside a Staten Island bar on Wednesday after a manager was arrested the night before for refusing to comply with New York's coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
