Extra Extra: Warner Bros. Declares All Their Blockbuster Movies Are TV Now
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Because movies are the new TV, check out today's end-of-day links: California stay-at-home order, longterm post-COVID symptoms, mysterious monoliths, Justice Department sues Facebook, diving dog, and more. [ more › ]
Warner Bros. just made an unprecedented announcement. They will release 17 movies to HBO Max and theaters on the same day. Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad and Dune are just a few of..
The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December 25. That's..