No fans to be allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal game Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena. 👓 View full article

