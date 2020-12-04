Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Lost the 2020 Election. He Has Raised $207.5 Million Since.

NYTimes.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
President Trump’s nonstop fund-raising in the month after his loss at the polls ensures his new political operation — whatever shape it takes — will continue to be well-financed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud

Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud 00:30

 Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China [Video]

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China

The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

Ivanka Trump hits out at investigation of 2017 presidential inauguration

 Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has confirmed she was deposed this week as part of an investigation into her father's 2017 presidential inauguration.The lawsuit..
New Zealand Herald

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas sale pushed forward

 The sale, which was directed by Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, will allow companies to drill oil and gas in an area that was originally created to..
CBS News

Wisconsin high court won't let Trump campaign bypass lower court

 The Trump campaign argued that the state's high court should hear its case directly because presidential electors will soon be casting their votes.
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearing

 One of the Trump campaign's star witnesses alleging election fraud has suddenly shot to fame after her testimony at a hearing in Michigan yesterday.US President..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:49Published
President Trump Speaks Out About Future Of Attorney General William Barr [Video]

President Trump Speaks Out About Future Of Attorney General William Barr

The attorney general has been a staunch defender of the president, but the Justice Department found no evidence of systemic fraud in the election. That has apparently infuriated the president. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia [Video]

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Another court declines to hear Trump's election challenge

 The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear U.S. President Trump's challenge of the 2020 election. Plus, details as France looks to investigate mosques it said...
VOA News Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsNews24Newsmax

Trump Vows To Protect US Election System From ‘Coordinated Assault And Siege’

Trump Vows To Protect US Election System From ‘Coordinated Assault And Siege’ Saying the US electoral system was under attack, President Donald Trump said he would fight to ensure only legal votes are counted, adding that the media rushed...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The WrapMediaiteCBS NewsNewsmax

Robert Reich: Trump’s Final Days And Who Stood Up To Him? – OpEd

 We always knew Trump would contest the election results. He’s spreading wilder and wilder conspiracy theories about non-existent voter fraud. Of course, these...
Eurasia Review