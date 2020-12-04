Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut corners

CBS News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in the U.K. "rushed" their approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and that U.S. needs to be more careful, due to vaccine skepticism in the country. Politico health care reporter Dan Diamond joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the long road ahead for what's expected to be the largest vaccination program in U.S. history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera 01:26

 Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera. Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine. . All three of the former presidents have volunteered to receive their vaccines on camera once the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" - 12/4/20

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News

Fauci walks back U.K. "rushed" approval comments

 He said in an interview Friday that his criticism, which first aired on British television, was reactionary, and he "felt badly" about it.
CBS News

President-elect Biden calls on Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office

 President-elect Joe Biden says he wants the American public to wear masks for his first 100 days in office to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Biden..
CBS News

Major Garrett on his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the presidential transition

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to give analysis on this week's political headlines: the presidential transition,..
CBS News

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Multidose COVID-19 vaccines will test state tracking systems

 A participant in a COVID-19 clinical trial. | Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the..
The Verge

This week on "Face the Nation," December 6, 2020

 Former CISA Director Chris Krebs and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

Doctor on what the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan would look like

 FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says it's "realistic" that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. But it will be a complicated..
CBS News
Record U.S. deaths prompt pleas for mask-wearing [Video]

Record U.S. deaths prompt pleas for mask-wearing

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks as deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record with 2,861 deaths reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

Representative Dan Crenshaw on "The Takeout" — 1/24/2020

 Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw talks about his interaction with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson during the 2018 campaign, and his response to..
CBS News

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven on "The Takeout" — 10/4/19

 Former Navy SEAL and four-star Admiral William McRaven joins Major to talk about President Trump, impeachment, the mission to get Osama bin Laden, and his..
CBS News

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on "The Takeout" — 9/20/19

 Interior Secretary David Bernhardt talks about the decadelong renovation of the Washington Monument. He gave Major a sneak peek of the landmark on this week's..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Plea in SC on farmer protests: Commuters facing hardships due to road blockades, Covid-19 guidelines flouted

 Plea filed by Delhi law student said that the commuters were facing hardships due to road blockades and that it could lead to increase in Covid cases.
DNA

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in U.S. this week

 In the U.S., COVID-19 cases have surpassed 14.3 million, and more than 278,500 deaths have been recorded, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
CBS News

Student loan stimulus: Freeze on payments, interest extended thru Jan. as COVID-19 cases surge

 COVID-19 student loan relief was set to expire at year's end. Now the stimulus will last through the first days of Joe Biden's presidency.
USATODAY.com
ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society. I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is painful."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer: Not Sure Whether Vaccinated Can Still Spread COVID [Video]

Pfizer: Not Sure Whether Vaccinated Can Still Spread COVID

Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO, said it's not clear if the company's coronavirus vaccine will no longer be able to spread the virus to other people. Bourla told NBC's "Dateline": "I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know." Independent researchers have already made it clear that the trials used to test the vaccine did not examine its effects on transmission.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK [Video]

First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in the UK and is on its way to ultra-low temperature storage facilities. It will be distributed from these storage facilities early next week to 50 hospital hubs acting as vaccination points. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Doctors say COVID vaccine's side effects are normal, urge people not to avoid the shots

 Ahead of the anticipated distribution of the two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, medical experts are stressing the importance of getting the..
CBS News
Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week [Video]

Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has welcomed the news of the approval ofthe Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and announced the firstvaccinations in Wales will take place next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Eye Opener: Pfizer slashes targeted vaccine rollout

 Pfizer slashed its targeted coronavirus vaccine rollout in half, further complicating distribution. Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader..
CBS News

Elaine Quijano American journalist

Renewable energy hits record-high growth

 About 90% of all new energy generated this year has been renewable, according to the International Energy Agency's Renewables 2020 report. Heymi Bahar, the lead..
CBS News

Asian Americans emerge as Georgia's fastest-growing voting bloc

 As activists work to mobilize voters ahead of Georgia's critical Senate runoff elections in January, exit poll data shows the state's Asian American community..
CBS News

U.S. surpasses 14 million coronavirus cases as country awaits vaccine approval

 The U.S. has hit a number of grim coronavirus milestones this week as hospitals are inundated with patients. This comes as the country awaits vaccine..
CBS News

Congress faces government shutdown deadline

 Time is running out for Congress to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers have until December 11th, but are now reportedly considering a..
CBS News

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Ivanka Trump hits out at investigation of 2017 presidential inauguration

 Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has confirmed she was deposed this week as part of an investigation into her father's 2017 presidential inauguration.The lawsuit..
New Zealand Herald
COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting [Video]

COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting

In a video released Thursay of the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump thanked all those who helped develop a coronavirus vaccine, describing it as a "Christmas miracle."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast

 “The Takeout” is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Experts Weigh in on the UK's Vaccine Approval and What It Means for Travelers [Video]

Experts Weigh in on the UK's Vaccine Approval and What It Means for Travelers

“We are definitely into the hopeful stage..."

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:01Published
Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine . Earlier this week, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they would all be willing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Questions & answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution [Video]

Questions & answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Questions & answers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

CBS News Eye on Trends: The latest from the CBS News Election & Survey Unit

 A recap of latest polls and data-driven studies from the CBS News Election & Survey Unit
CBS News

Ratcliffe says China poses biggest threat to U.S. since World War II

 Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is raising the alarm on China, telling CBS News it is this country's "greatest adversary." In an interview with...
CBS News

Lawmakers optimistic about stimulus as U.S. sees record COVID deaths, hospitalizations

 As the pandemic continues to worsen in the United States, Washington appears more optimistic about the possibility of passing additional coronavirus aid. CBS...
CBS News