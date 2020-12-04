Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut corners
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in the U.K. "rushed" their approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and that U.S. needs to be more careful, due to vaccine skepticism in the country. Politico health care reporter Dan Diamond joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the long road ahead for what's expected to be the largest vaccination program in U.S. history.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" - 12/4/20Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News
Fauci walks back U.K. "rushed" approval commentsHe said in an interview Friday that his criticism, which first aired on British television, was reactionary, and he "felt badly" about it.
CBS News
President-elect Biden calls on Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in officePresident-elect Joe Biden says he wants the American public to wear masks for his first 100 days in office to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Biden..
CBS News
Major Garrett on his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the presidential transitionCBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to give analysis on this week's political headlines: the presidential transition,..
CBS News
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Multidose COVID-19 vaccines will test state tracking systemsA participant in a COVID-19 clinical trial. | Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images
When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the..
The Verge
This week on "Face the Nation," December 6, 2020Former CISA Director Chris Krebs and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Doctor on what the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan would look likeFDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says it's "realistic" that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. But it will be a complicated..
CBS News
Record U.S. deaths prompt pleas for mask-wearing
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01Published
Major Garrett American journalist
Representative Dan Crenshaw on "The Takeout" — 1/24/2020Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw talks about his interaction with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson during the 2018 campaign, and his response to..
CBS News
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven on "The Takeout" — 10/4/19Former Navy SEAL and four-star Admiral William McRaven joins Major to talk about President Trump, impeachment, the mission to get Osama bin Laden, and his..
CBS News
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on "The Takeout" — 9/20/19Interior Secretary David Bernhardt talks about the decadelong renovation of the Washington Monument. He gave Major a sneak peek of the landmark on this week's..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Plea in SC on farmer protests: Commuters facing hardships due to road blockades, Covid-19 guidelines floutedPlea filed by Delhi law student said that the commuters were facing hardships due to road blockades and that it could lead to increase in Covid cases.
DNA
COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in U.S. this weekIn the U.S., COVID-19 cases have surpassed 14.3 million, and more than 278,500 deaths have been recorded, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
CBS News
Student loan stimulus: Freeze on payments, interest extended thru Jan. as COVID-19 cases surgeCOVID-19 student loan relief was set to expire at year's end. Now the stimulus will last through the first days of Joe Biden's presidency.
USATODAY.com
ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Pfizer: Not Sure Whether Vaccinated Can Still Spread COVID
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:34Published
Doctors say COVID vaccine's side effects are normal, urge people not to avoid the shotsAhead of the anticipated distribution of the two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, medical experts are stressing the importance of getting the..
CBS News
Welsh First Minister announces first Covid-19 vaccinations to take place next week
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Eye Opener: Pfizer slashes targeted vaccine rolloutPfizer slashed its targeted coronavirus vaccine rollout in half, further complicating distribution. Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader..
CBS News
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Renewable energy hits record-high growthAbout 90% of all new energy generated this year has been renewable, according to the International Energy Agency's Renewables 2020 report. Heymi Bahar, the lead..
CBS News
Asian Americans emerge as Georgia's fastest-growing voting blocAs activists work to mobilize voters ahead of Georgia's critical Senate runoff elections in January, exit poll data shows the state's Asian American community..
CBS News
U.S. surpasses 14 million coronavirus cases as country awaits vaccine approvalThe U.S. has hit a number of grim coronavirus milestones this week as hospitals are inundated with patients. This comes as the country awaits vaccine..
CBS News
Congress faces government shutdown deadlineTime is running out for Congress to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers have until December 11th, but are now reportedly considering a..
CBS News
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
Ivanka Trump hits out at investigation of 2017 presidential inaugurationDonald Trump's daughter Ivanka has confirmed she was deposed this week as part of an investigation into her father's 2017 presidential inauguration.The lawsuit..
New Zealand Herald
COVID vaccine a 'Christmas miracle': Trump at tree lighting
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast“The Takeout” is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources