Former FBI criminal profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole on "The Takeout" — 8/9/19
Former FBI criminal profiler and program director of the George Mason University Forensic Science Department Mary Ellen O'Toole joins Major Garrett to talk about the psychology of heinous crimes on this week's episode of "The Takeout."
