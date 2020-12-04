Former FBI criminal profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole on "The Takeout" — 8/9/19

Twin sisters Jessica Ann Tyson and Monica Sparks talk politics and President Trump while keeping their disagreements civil after both ran for office on opposite...

Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani on "The Takeout" — 3/29/19 Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow discuss the Mueller investigation and President Trump's feelings about the findings on this week's edition of "The...

CBS News 55 minutes ago



