Netflix Sued by Activision Blizzard for Poaching CFO Spencer Neumann Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Netflix has been sued again for poaching executives, this time by Activision Blizzard, over its hire of CFO Spencer Neumann.



In the lawsuit filed on Friday, Activision accuses Netflix of hiring Neumann as its CFO when he was less than two years into his contract. Neumann was hired as CFO by Netflix in January of 2019.



“Netflix unapologetically recruits talent without regard to its ethical and legal obligations. To shape its workforce to its desires, Netflix not only ruthlessly fires its own employees that it deems ‘adequate,’ but is engaged in a years-long campaign of unlawfully poaching executives from Netflix’s competitors regardless of their contractual obligations,” the lawsuit states. “In so doing, Netflix intentionally disregards well-established California law, including the California Labor Code itself, which expressly recognizes and permits the enforcement of employment agreements for a fixed term.”



*Also Read:* How Ryan Murphy Got Meryl Streep to 'The Prom' - and Then Got Her to Rap



It specifically accuses Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings of being directly involved in hiring Neumann away from Activision.



The streaming service did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the lawsuit.



Netflix has previously been sued, which lawsuit states as part of its argument, by ViacomCBS and Fox for the same thing. A judge ruled against Netflix in the Fox suit while the ViacomCBS one is still pending.



Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Is HBO Max Now the Biggest Threat to Netflix?



Netflix Has Already Updated Credits on Elliot Page's Past Movies and TV Shows



Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette Survival Sci-Fi Film 'Stowaway' Ships to Netflix Netflix has been sued again for poaching executives, this time by Activision Blizzard, over its hire of CFO Spencer Neumann.In the lawsuit filed on Friday, Activision accuses Netflix of hiring Neumann as its CFO when he was less than two years into his contract. Neumann was hired as CFO by Netflix in January of 2019.“Netflix unapologetically recruits talent without regard to its ethical and legal obligations. To shape its workforce to its desires, Netflix not only ruthlessly fires its own employees that it deems ‘adequate,’ but is engaged in a years-long campaign of unlawfully poaching executives from Netflix’s competitors regardless of their contractual obligations,” the lawsuit states. “In so doing, Netflix intentionally disregards well-established California law, including the California Labor Code itself, which expressly recognizes and permits the enforcement of employment agreements for a fixed term.”*Also Read:* How Ryan Murphy Got Meryl Streep to 'The Prom' - and Then Got Her to RapIt specifically accuses Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings of being directly involved in hiring Neumann away from Activision.The streaming service did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the lawsuit.Netflix has previously been sued, which lawsuit states as part of its argument, by ViacomCBS and Fox for the same thing. A judge ruled against Netflix in the Fox suit while the ViacomCBS one is still pending.Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Is HBO Max Now the Biggest Threat to Netflix?Netflix Has Already Updated Credits on Elliot Page's Past Movies and TV ShowsAnna Kendrick and Toni Collette Survival Sci-Fi Film 'Stowaway' Ships to Netflix 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Activision Blizzard sues Netflix for ‘poaching’ CFO Neumann Then-CFO Spencer Neumann was less than two years into a three-year contract with Activision when he left to join Netflix.

bizjournals 2 hours ago





