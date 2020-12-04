Oscar Isaac to Play Solid Snake in ‘Metal Gear Solid’ for Sony Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Oscar Isaac is attached to play Solid Snake for director Jordan Vogt-Roberts in “Metal Gear Solid,” which is currently in development at Sony Pictures, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



The film is based on the “Metal Gear Solid” video game created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami. The script is written by Derek Connolly.



Released on Sony Playstation in 1998, the game follows Solid Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a weapons facility to stop a group of terrorists known as Foxhound from launching a nuclear strike.



*Also Read:* Oscar Isaac in Talks to Play 'Moon Knight' for Disney+ Show



The game was created by Hideo Kojima. Avi Arad will produce the movie for Sony. Peter Kang is the executive overseeing for the studio.



Oscar Isaac is set to star in HBO’s “Scenes From A Marriage” opposite Jessica Chastain, followed by playing the title role in Marvel’s “Moon Knight” for Disney+. Isaac will next be seen in the much-anticipated reboot of “Dune” and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.” He is also set to star in and produce the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn’s Ex Machina comic retitled “The Great Machine” and star in Barry Levinson’s “Francis And The Godfather,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.



His other credits include J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year,” “Ex Machina,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and most recently “Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Isaac earned a Golden Globe for his role on the HBO miniseries “Show Me A Hero” and was Golden Globe-nominated for his role in the Coen Brothers’ film “Inside Llewyn Davis.”



Isaac is repped by WME, Inspire Entertainment and Mitch Smelkinson at GGSSC. Vogt-Roberts is repped by UTA, manager Tom Lassally at 3 Arts, and attorneys Alan Wertheimer and Andy Gawker.



Deadline first reported the news.



