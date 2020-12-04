Global  
 

Oscar Isaac to Play Solid Snake in 'Metal Gear Solid' Movie!

Just Jared Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Oscar Isaac is taking on a very cool new role. The 41-year-old Ex Machina star is set to play Solid Snake in the forthcoming Metal Gear Solid movie in development at Sony Pictures, Variety reported Friday (December 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Oscar Isaac The movie will be based on the 33-year-old [...]
