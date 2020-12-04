Oscar Isaac to Play Solid Snake in 'Metal Gear Solid' Movie!
Oscar Isaac is taking on a very cool new role. The 41-year-old Ex Machina star is set to play Solid Snake in the forthcoming Metal Gear Solid movie in development at Sony Pictures, Variety reported Friday (December 4). The movie will be based on the 33-year-old
