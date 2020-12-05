Global  
 

David Lander, 'Squiggy' on 'Laverne & Shirley,' Dies at 73

Newsmax Saturday, 5 December 2020
Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy "Laverne & Shirley," has died after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.
