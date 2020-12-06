Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in February
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Mayweather holds a perfect 50-0 record while Paul lost his only boxing match.
Mayweather holds a perfect 50-0 record while Paul lost his only boxing match.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Logan Paul American YouTuber, actor, and internet personality
Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul in FebruaryYouTuber Logan Paul has struck a deal to fight former boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a “special exhibition” match on February 20th. The bout will be..
The Verge
Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:34Published
Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter
YouTuber person that produces YouTube videos
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources