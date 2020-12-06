Global  
 

Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in February

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Mayweather holds a perfect 50-0 record while Paul lost his only boxing match.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul 01:29

 Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports.

Logan Paul Logan Paul American YouTuber, actor, and internet personality

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter


YouTuber person that produces YouTube videos


