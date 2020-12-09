‘SNL’s’ Chloe Fineman Reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ as Drew Barrymore, Timothée Chalamet (Video) Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

“SNL” star Chloe Fineman made the extremely short commute from Studio 8H to Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” set on Tuesday, when she broke out some of her best impressions while reading “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”



Fineman did, in order: Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.



There was a well-executed camera gag for PWB’s page.



*Also Read:* 'Ozark' Star Julia Garner's Got Surprisingly Good Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani Impressions (Video)



Fineman’s Witherspoon was just alright, but the impersonations took off (like a sleigh being pulled by eight reindeer) from there. Thatcher was another highlight, though she might have really been doing Gillian Anderson doing the Iron Lady on Netflix’s “The Crown.” Either way.



The classic holiday poem was rewritten to fit her characters perfectly, so nice job with that too.



Watch the video above.



*Also Read:* Post-Election 'SNL' Is Highest-Rated TV Show Among African Americans Since an 'Empire' Episode Last Fall



Perfectly, Chalamet is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. So, expect some sort of “Chalamet Meets Chalamet” sketch with Fineman doing her thing.



We’re not sure if Chloe does a particularly good Kristen Wiig impression, but that’s who is hosting the “SNL” Christmas show the following Saturday. Wiig’s musical guest is English singer Dua Lipa.



“Saturday Night Live” Season 46 then takes a well-deserved holiday break.



*Also Read:* Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells Remind Us How Long 2020 Really Was (Video)



Readers who didn’t know Chloe Fineman by name before last night’s hangout with Jimmy Fallon may have previously met her by the Barrymore impression. Watch Fineman explain how she came up with that one via the video at the bottom of this post. The origins, of course, were through Chloe’s weird Aunt Eileen from Baltimore, who definitely believes in ghosts.



Isn’t it always an Aunt Eileen from a haunted home in Baltimore?



Fallon knows a thing or two about the real Drew Barrymore — the two starred together in 2005 feature film “Fever Pitch.” So if anyone was gonna be a critic…



*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Trump a Harsh, 'Love Actually'-Style Christmas Message (Video)



﻿



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'SNL': Pete Davidson Freaks Out on Santa in Parody of Eminem's 'Stan' (Video)



'SNL': Cecily Strong Brings Giuliani's Drunk Fraud Witness to Fart-Filled Cold Open (Video)



Patty Smyth and Jimmy Fallon Update 'Goodbye to You' for the End of the Trump Era (Video) “SNL” star Chloe Fineman made the extremely short commute from Studio 8H to Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” set on Tuesday, when she broke out some of her best impressions while reading “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”Fineman did, in order: Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.There was a well-executed camera gag for PWB’s page.*Also Read:* 'Ozark' Star Julia Garner's Got Surprisingly Good Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani Impressions (Video)Fineman’s Witherspoon was just alright, but the impersonations took off (like a sleigh being pulled by eight reindeer) from there. Thatcher was another highlight, though she might have really been doing Gillian Anderson doing the Iron Lady on Netflix’s “The Crown.” Either way.The classic holiday poem was rewritten to fit her characters perfectly, so nice job with that too.Watch the video above.*Also Read:* Post-Election 'SNL' Is Highest-Rated TV Show Among African Americans Since an 'Empire' Episode Last FallPerfectly, Chalamet is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. So, expect some sort of “Chalamet Meets Chalamet” sketch with Fineman doing her thing.We’re not sure if Chloe does a particularly good Kristen Wiig impression, but that’s who is hosting the “SNL” Christmas show the following Saturday. Wiig’s musical guest is English singer Dua Lipa.“Saturday Night Live” Season 46 then takes a well-deserved holiday break.*Also Read:* Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells Remind Us How Long 2020 Really Was (Video)Readers who didn’t know Chloe Fineman by name before last night’s hangout with Jimmy Fallon may have previously met her by the Barrymore impression. Watch Fineman explain how she came up with that one via the video at the bottom of this post. The origins, of course, were through Chloe’s weird Aunt Eileen from Baltimore, who definitely believes in ghosts.Isn’t it always an Aunt Eileen from a haunted home in Baltimore?Fallon knows a thing or two about the real Drew Barrymore — the two starred together in 2005 feature film “Fever Pitch.” So if anyone was gonna be a critic…*Also Read:* Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Trump a Harsh, 'Love Actually'-Style Christmas Message (Video)*Related stories from TheWrap:*'SNL': Pete Davidson Freaks Out on Santa in Parody of Eminem's 'Stan' (Video)'SNL': Cecily Strong Brings Giuliani's Drunk Fraud Witness to Fart-Filled Cold Open (Video)Patty Smyth and Jimmy Fallon Update 'Goodbye to You' for the End of the Trump Era (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: THR News - Published 2 days ago Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19, Emma Stone Starring in New Showtime Comedy and More | THR News 02:24 Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19 and her show will be paused until January, Emma Stone is set to star in a new Showtime comedy and SNL star Chloe Fineman revealed how Timothee Chalamet reacted to her impersonation of him. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Shares How Timothee Chalamet Reacted to Her Impression | THR News



'Saturday Night Live' star Chloe Fineman appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to share how Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet reacted to her impersonation of him on the NBC.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut



Adele nailed her American accent as she joked around with Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. in the first promo for her highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on October 24, 2020

