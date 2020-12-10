Global  
 

Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list

Denver Post Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Muslim men who were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek to hold federal agents financially liable.
