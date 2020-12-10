Patty Jenkins to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Feature Spinoff ‘Rogue Squadron’ Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Patty Jenkins will direct the next “Star Wars” feature film, titled “Rogue Squadron,” opening in theaters on Christmas Day 2023.



The original film will follow the fighter pilots across the “Star Wars” universe, though no additional details were revealed. Lucasfilm announced the news about Jenkins as part of Disney’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday.



The “Wonder Woman” filmmaker said on Twitter that she was inspired to take on the project of what will be “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time” because of her own experience as the daughter of a fighter pilot in the military. In the video, Jenkins can be seen suiting up and walking toward an X-Wing.



*Also Read:* Hayden Christensen to Return as Darth Vader in Disney+ Series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'



Lucasfilm is currently developing another “Star Wars” feature with “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi, but “Rogue Squadron” is the first film with a firm title and release date.



Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day, marking the first film as part of Warner Bros.’ new approach to release its entire 2021 slate day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters, with a one-month period on the new streaming service before returning to normal theatrical windows. Jenkins will also re-team with “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot for a new take on Cleopatra at Paramount.



“Rogue Squadron” was the only “Star Wars” feature announced on Thursday, but Lucasfilm and Disney did unveil several other “Star Wars” live-action and animated series, saying that there will be 10 new “Star Wars” series rolling out on Disney+ over the next few years. Among the new projects are a series called “Rangers of the Republic,” another about Lando Calrissian from “Bad Hair” director Justin Simien and one about the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano.







pic.twitter.com/e3N00xCr5i



— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 10, 2020









Patty Jenkins will direct the next "Star Wars" feature film, titled "Rogue Squadron," opening in theaters on Christmas Day 2023.The original film will follow the fighter pilots across the "Star Wars" universe, though no additional details were revealed. Lucasfilm announced the news about Jenkins as part of Disney's Investor Day presentation on Thursday.The "Wonder Woman" filmmaker said on Twitter that she was inspired to take on the project of what will be "the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time" because of her own experience as the daughter of a fighter pilot in the military. In the video, Jenkins can be seen suiting up and walking toward an X-Wing.*Also Read:* Hayden Christensen to Return as Darth Vader in Disney+ Series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'Lucasfilm is currently developing another "Star Wars" feature with "Jojo Rabbit" director Taika Waititi, but "Rogue Squadron" is the first film with a firm title and release date.Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 1984" will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day, marking the first film as part of Warner Bros.' new approach to release its entire 2021 slate day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters, with a one-month period on the new streaming service before returning to normal theatrical windows. Jenkins will also re-team with "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot for a new take on Cleopatra at Paramount."Rogue Squadron" was the only "Star Wars" feature announced on Thursday, but Lucasfilm and Disney did unveil several other "Star Wars" live-action and animated series, saying that there will be 10 new "Star Wars" series rolling out on Disney+ over the next few years. Among the new projects are a series called "Rangers of the Republic," another about Lando Calrissian from "Bad Hair" director Justin Simien and one about the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano.pic.twitter.com/e3N00xCr5i— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 10, 2020

