Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patty Jenkins 1st woman to direct 'Star Wars'

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
After kickstarting the Wonder Woman franchise, director Patty Jenkins is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The filmmaker has been roped in to direct a Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: 'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX

'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX 00:38

 "Wonder Woman 1984" was expected to be one of the be one of the biggest movies of 2020. Now the film is being released on HBOMAX instead of in the theaters. Director Patty Jenkins did not expect the movie to release first on a streaming platform. She believes now is the time for people to see it....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daisy Ridley to star as long-distance swimmer in Young Woman and the Sea [Video]

Daisy Ridley to star as long-distance swimmer in Young Woman and the Sea

Daisy Ridley is in talks to star as long-distance swimmer Gertrude 'Trudy' Ederle in Young Woman and the Sea.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
WONDER WOMAN 1984 [Video]

WONDER WOMAN 1984

WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie (2020) - trailer from CCXP - This Christmas, we'll all share in the Wonder. See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max* December 25. Fast forward to the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max [Video]

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max. Warner Bros. has announced the long-awaited release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’. The movie will debut in the United States on December 25 in both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins is directing the next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will take on the next main Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron. The film is slated to be released in December 2023. This...
The Verge Also reported by •The WrapLainey GossipAceShowbizJust JaredUpworthyMid-DayUSATODAY.comContactMusicPolygon

Star Wars movie 'Rogue Squadron' coming from 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins

 Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is taking a trip from Themyscira to a certain galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced...
Mashable Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comPolygon