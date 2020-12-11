Patty Jenkins 1st woman to direct 'Star Wars'
After kickstarting the Wonder Woman franchise, director Patty Jenkins is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The filmmaker has been roped in to direct a Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron.
