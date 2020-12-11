Global  
 

Indoor dining banned in NYC to limit virus spread

Friday, 11 December 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City on Monday, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue climbing in the city and throughout the state. (Dec. 11)
 
News video: NYC Restaurant Owners Fear Another Indoor Dining Shutdown

NYC Restaurant Owners Fear Another Indoor Dining Shutdown 02:09

 New York restaurants struggling to stay open are now grappling with a grim future. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest on the possible indoor dining shut down.

Cuomo suspends indoor dining in NYC [Video]

Cuomo suspends indoor dining in NYC

Indoor dining in New York City will come to a halt on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate rises.

NYC hospital ready to start vaccinating frontline health care workers next week

 As daily coronavirus deaths reach record highs, the promise of effective vaccines appears to offer a light at the end of the tunnel. A hospital in New York City..
Cuomo announces NYC must close indoor dining as COVID rates rise

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an update on COVID-19 restrictions, including an end to indoor dining in New York City as of Monday. "The federal..
Delay granted for Harvey Weinstein extradition

 Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will remain in a New York prison for now. Because of the worsening pandemic, the court agreed to postpone efforts to send..
Watch Live: Cuomo gives COVID-19 update and makes announcement

 More than 5,000 people in the state are hospitalized with the virus.
New York lieutenant governor calls CDC request for vaccinated people's personal data "discriminatory"

 New York state pushed back against a request from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to collect data from residents who receive a coronavirus..
Indoor Dining To Be Suspended In New York City, Gov. Cuomo Cites Increasing COVID-19 Hospitalizations

 Indoor dining will be suspended in New York City starting Monday, Dec. 14 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday.
Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread

 NEW YORK (AP) — Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated indefinitely in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday as coronavirus cases and...
Baker, Cuomo to be honored by Edward M. Kennedy Institute

 BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are set to be honored with the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired...
