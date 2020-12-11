Indoor dining banned in NYC to limit virus spread
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City on Monday, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue climbing in the city and throughout the state. (Dec. 11)
New York City Most populous city in the United States
