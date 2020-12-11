Global  
 

Trump continues federal executions amid transition

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration is pressing forward with its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions this week, reigniting a debate on social media over death penalty laws in the United States. (Dec. 11)
 
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election [Video]

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over 50 times. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and will take office January 20. Trump's supporters at the march refused to acknowledge Biden's victory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election results

 This Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the nation's capital to protest the election results. Crowds chanted "four more years" and carried signs..
CBS News

Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football game

 While attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News
Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss [Video]

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

As Bids to Overturn Vote Fail, Pro-Trump Demonstrators Stick With Him

 Supporters of the president said they were still convinced that the election was stolen, no matter what the courts say. Some confrontations with..
NYTimes.com

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action [Video]

AG Barr Kept Fed Investigations Into Hunter Biden From Public During 2020 Election as Trump/GOP Called for Action

Attorney General William Barr reportedly kept investigations into Joe Biden’s son out of public view during the build-up to the 2020 election, despite calls from President Trump and Republicans to..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus [Video]

The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently. Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
'Pushing ludicrous accusations': Avlon on Trump legal team [Video]

'Pushing ludicrous accusations': Avlon on Trump legal team

CNN’s John Avlon breaks down President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 US election results where he continues to perpetuate false allegations of voter fraud.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:25Published

Trump supporters, counterprotesters violently clash in Olympia; shot fired,1 arrested

 Trump supporters and members of the Proud Boys gathered at the Capitol, along with leftist counterprotesters.
Upworthy Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Alyssa Milano, Patricia Arquette, more celebs gleeful after Supreme Court denies pro-Trump Texas case

 Hollywood stars are reacting to President Trump's latest legal defeat after the Supreme Court denied to hear a Texas case challenging...
Upworthy

Pro-Trump Rally Chants 'Destroy the GOP,' Boos Georgia 'RINOs' Loeffler and Perdue

 "We promised that if the GOP did not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP," conservative...
Upworthy