Trump continues federal executions amid transition
The Trump administration is pressing forward with its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions this week, reigniting a debate on social media over death penalty laws in the United States. (Dec. 11)
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election resultsThis Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the nation's capital to protest the election results. Crowds chanted "four more years" and carried signs..
CBS News
Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football gameWhile attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News
Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:40Published
As Bids to Overturn Vote Fail, Pro-Trump Demonstrators Stick With HimSupporters of the president said they were still convinced that the election was stolen, no matter what the courts say. Some confrontations with..
NYTimes.com
