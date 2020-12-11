Global  
 

Why Time chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as its 2020 Person of the Year

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The magazine also honored frontline health workers, the organizers of the racial justice movement, and the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the title Guardian of the Year. Time senior correspondent Charlotte Alter joined CBSN to discuss the choices.
Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Progressive Groups Urge Biden to Move Quickly on Diverse Slate of Judges

 The president-elect faces pressure to install a diverse group of progressives in the courts, but the prospect of a Republican-controlled Senate looms as an..
NYTimes.com

Trump loses Wis. lawsuit in latest legal defeat

 President Donald Trump has lost a Wisconsin lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the..
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin court rejects Trump campaign's recount challenge

 Judge Stephen Simanek affirmed Wisconsin's certified results showing Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,600 votes.
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden and Harris introduce new administration picks

 The president-elect is announcing selections for various Cabinet-level posts.
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator

Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year [Video]

Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020. The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump. Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
'Changing the American story': Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' [Video]

'Changing the American story': Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:24Published

ShowBiz Minute: Disney, TIME, Cardi B

 Disney unveils plans to stream a galaxy of new series, films; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named TIME Person of the Year; Cardi B wins Billboard Woman of the..
USATODAY.com

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32 [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite athletic and strong, who died," he told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a talk for the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The man developed an unusual heart complication related to the virus that led to his death, Fauci said. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Key change US is refusing to make that could stop virus

 The US' top infectious disease expert has shed some light on the "frustrating" reason Covid-19 infections are continuing to grow and the one thing that could..
New Zealand Herald
Doctor Fauci Urges US to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial [Video]

Doctor Fauci Urges US to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial

Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 at the 'Wall Street Journal' CEO Council summit on December 8th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Father, Son Accused Of 20 Robberies At Southland Trader Joe's Locations [Video]

Father, Son Accused Of 20 Robberies At Southland Trader Joe's Locations

A man and his father have been accused of robbing 18 Trader Joe's stores located in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties between August and December of this year. Katie..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published
Americans feel inspired to mend previously broken relationships during the holidays [Video]

Americans feel inspired to mend previously broken relationships during the holidays

Half of Americans have broken the silence and reached out to a family member or friend they've previously lost touch with during the pandemic, according to new research.The desire to mend fences and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

