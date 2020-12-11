Why Time chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as its 2020 Person of the Year

Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020. The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump. Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."

