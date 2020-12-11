Why Time chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as its 2020 Person of the Year
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The magazine also honored frontline health workers, the organizers of the racial justice movement, and the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the title Guardian of the Year. Time senior correspondent Charlotte Alter joined CBSN to discuss the choices.
