Driver arrested after car plows into protesters

The woman who plowed into a half dozen protesters on the streets of New York says she was in fear for her life after protesters screamed, "White privilege,..

Six were injured when the car ploughed into a crowd of 50 protesters on Friday in New York City.

The protestors were on hand to raise awareness and bring attention to an ongoing hunger strike by ICE detainees at the Bergen County Jail.

Watch: Moving car catches fire in Mumbai’s Thane, no casualties



A moving car caught fire in Mumbai’s Thane on December 11. The incident took place at the Eastern Express Highway at 8.30 pm. The driver got out of the car safely. No causalities have been reported... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12 Published 1 hour ago

Driver Arrested After Protesters Struck By Car In Murray Hill



Police arrested the woman they said was behind the wheel of a car that plowed into a group of demonstrators in Murray Hill. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:58 Published 6 hours ago