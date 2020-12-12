Global  
 

Driver arrested after car plows into protesters

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A woman suspected of plowing her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, police said. (Dec. 12)
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: 6 Pedestrians Struck By Car In Manhattan During Protest

6 Pedestrians Struck By Car In Manhattan During Protest 01:39

 Several people were hurt after a car drove into a group of protesters in Murray Hill on Friday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Driver Says She Hit Protesters Out of Fear, After They Screamed 'White Privilege Bitch!'

 The woman who plowed into a half dozen protesters on the streets of New York says she was in fear for her life after protesters screamed, "White privilege,..
TMZ.com

Black Lives Matter: Driver charged after crashing into New York protest

 Six were injured when the car ploughed into a crowd of 50 protesters on Friday in New York City.
BBC News

'I see bodies flying': Protesters in New York City struck by car; 6 injured

 The protestors were on hand to raise awareness and bring attention to an ongoing hunger strike by ICE detainees at the Bergen County Jail.
 
USATODAY.com

Driver Arrested After Protesters Struck By Car In Murray Hill [Video]

Driver Arrested After Protesters Struck By Car In Murray Hill

Police arrested the woman they said was behind the wheel of a car that plowed into a group of demonstrators in Murray Hill.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
Six injured after car ploughs through demonstrators at Manhattan protest [Video]

Six injured after car ploughs through demonstrators at Manhattan protest

Police said the driver, a woman, was stopped near the area. She was taken into custody and questioned. It's not clear whether she will face charges.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:50Published

