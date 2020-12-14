DOJ Submits Subpoena for the Hunter Biden Business Dealings and the Details
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The investigation in the activities of Hunter Biden was suppressed by the press during the height of the election campaign. Information about activities that involve foreign personalities was reported calling it Russian interference, which wasn’t.
The investigation in the activities of Hunter Biden was suppressed by the press during the height of the election campaign. Information about activities that involve foreign personalities was reported calling it Russian interference, which wasn’t.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources