DOJ Submits Subpoena for the Hunter Biden Business Dealings and the Details

HNGN Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
DOJ Submits Subpoena for the Hunter Biden Business Dealings and the DetailsThe investigation in the activities of Hunter Biden was suppressed by the press during the height of the election campaign. Information about activities that involve foreign personalities was reported calling it Russian interference, which wasn’t.
News video: Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings

Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings 00:28

 Hunter Biden has been asked to provide information related to his work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. He will make the disclosures as part of the DOJ tax investigation, a source involved in the process told the Associated Press. The president-elect's second son has also been asked to...

