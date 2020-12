Florida man pays $7,600 to cover dozens of neighbors’ past-due utility bills Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In a second act of kindness, a Florida business owner is covering the overdue utility bills for 114 families at risk of losing service so close to the holiday season. In a second act of kindness, a Florida business owner is covering the overdue utility bills for 114 families at risk of losing service so close to the holiday season. 👓 View full article

