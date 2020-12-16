Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB Announces It Will Recognize Negro Leagues As Major League

NPR Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Larry Lester, co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, about the MLB decision to recognize Negro League athletes as Major League players.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status 01:26

 MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status. Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed the news in a statement on Dec. 16. All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT [Video]

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:08Published
Colorblind Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Dayton sees color for first time thanks to gift from wife [Video]

Colorblind Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Dayton sees color for first time thanks to gift from wife

With the help of a special gift from his wife, a Major League Baseball player saw living color for the first time on Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:56Published
Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status [Video]

Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status

Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status. The designation, which will preserve the Chicago stadium, was announced by the Cubs on social media. The only other active MLB stadium to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

MLB officially elevates Negro Leagues to ‘Major League’ status
Chicago S-T

MLB Retrospectively Elevates Negro Leagues to Major League Status

 The move grants recognition to some of baseball’s pioneers from 1920 to 1948 and immediately rewrites the game’s record books
Upworthy

MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league

 Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of MLB history.
ESPN