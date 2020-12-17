‘Shang Chi’ Star Simu Liu Joins Mark Wahlberg in Dog Adventure Film ‘Arthur the King’ Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has joined Mark Wahlberg in the cast of the adventure film and true story “Arthur the King” about a Swedish endurance racer and his loyal dog companion.



Also joining the cast are Ali Suliman and Rob Collins; “Arthur the King” will now be directed by Simon Cellan Jones, taking over for Baltasar Kormakur.



“Arthur the King” is based on a 2017 autobiography by Mikael Lindnord called “Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home” about a Swedish adventure racer who found a wounded, stray dog during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle and brought it with him on the remainder of the journey, crossing rivers and battling illness in the toughest terrain on the planet to eventually find a permanent home. Michael Brandt wrote the screenplay.



*Also Read:* 'Shang-Chi' Wraps Filming: 'It Will Be Impossible for Hollywood to Ignore Us'



Entertainment One and Tucker Tooley Entertainment are producing the film, with eOne financing the project that will begin production in January in the Dominican Republic.



Lionsgate was previously attached to distribute the film domestically but is no longer involved. Sierra/Affinity previously launched sales for the film at the 2020 virtual Cannes Film Festival.



Producing “Arthur the King” are Tucker Tooley, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Tessa Tooley, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Dorothy Canton, Michael Brandt and the real Mikael Lindnord will executive produce. The production companies are Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Atmosphere Entertainment, A Closest to the Hole Productions and Leverage Communications.



*Also Read:* Mark Wahlberg Enters Oscar Race With February Release of 'Joe Bell'



Simu Liu just wrapped shooting on “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” one of the new films as part of Marvel’s Phase 4 that’s due out next year. Jones is a director known for episodes of “Ballers” and “Jessica Jones.”



Jones is represented by The Gersh Agency. Liu is represented by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and Slate PR. Suliman is represented by Hannah Hodgkinson, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Zero Gravity Management. Collins is represented by Innovative Artists and Shanahan Management. Wahlberg and Lindnord are represented by WME.



