Jim Carrey Celebrates Biden's Electoral College Win With Rare Positive Cartoon Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Jim Carrey shifted away from his typically negative political cartooning this week to offer his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



The actor also celebrated “democracy, decency and truth” in his colorful, joyful drawing.



“The war between fact and fantasy continues in America, but for now… a sigh of relief,” Carrey captioned the photo of his latest artwork, adding some emojis to signify a zany face getting punched and an “okay” hand symbol.







The war between fact and fantasy continues in America, but for now…a sigh of relief. pic.twitter.com/W0ICXWZ1SB



— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 15, 2020







*Also Read:* Jim Carrey Adds Trump to 'Hellbound Class of 2020'



Recently, Carrey’s drawings have been more dour, to say the least. A series from earlier in the fall named a “Hellbound Class of 2020” that included Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz as well as outgoing president Donald Trump, though the drawings were released before it was known Trump had lost the election.



The new work from Carrey came Tuesday, a day after the Electoral College officially voted Biden into the presidency. Biden will assume the office on Jan. 20, 2021.



In his other recent political cartooning, Carrey hit Trump repeatedly for the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trips to hell are a recurring theme in Carrey’s drawing: In 2018, he tried out the all-red style on a different depiction of Trump, writing, “Now an innocent seven-year-old girl has died of medical neglect because of Trump’s sadism at the border. If there’s a Hell…”



*Also Read:* Jim Carrey Adds Ted Cruz to 'Hellbound' Class of 2020 in New Cartoon



Carrey swore off political cartooning for a few weeks at the beginning of this year. “To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,'” Carrey told Yahoo Entertainment in January while doing press for his new film “Sonic the Hedgehog.”



He’s since returned to tweeting out his political cartoons — and has also begun impersonating Biden on the current season of “Saturday Night Live.”



