National Review Critic Flunked for Reviewing Jill Biden’s PhD Dissertation: That’s What ‘Losers Do’ Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

National Review critic-at-large Kyle Smith is facing blowback online for a harsh review of incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s dissertation.



Piggybacking off discourse from last weekend about her use of the “Dr.” honorific, Smith called Biden’s dissertation “garbage” and argued it “is not an addition to the sum total of human knowledge.”



Smith’s Wednesday post immediately elicited angry responses.



“This is the type of sh– losers do,” fumed comedian Tim Dillon. “Writing an article about whether or not the incoming



*Also Read:* 'Morning Joe' Hosts Rip 'Clickbait,' 'Lowbrow' Wall Street Journal Op-Ed on Dr Jill Biden (Video)



Former Ohio congressional candidate Shannon Freshour kept her critique a little more low-key, jokingly encouraging Smith, “Please provide the link to your doctoral dissertation.”



Journalist Kaya Oakes flipped Smith’s style back on his work: “The writer of this column criticizes the grammar of Dr. Biden’s students (she teaches comp, THE HORROR) and yet, he somehow thinks multiple sentence fragments are okay. I think. Men need. To stop writing clickbait trash. Defaming women. And their work.”



Others pointed out that Smith is a relative unknown attacking a woman who is prominent in culture and academia.



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Says Dr Jill Biden Is 'Borderline Illiterate' (Video)



Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed on Biden that prompted similar backlash after author Joseph Epstein called her “kiddo” and urged her to stop going by “Dr.”



Epstein’s op-ed was roundly lambasted over the weekend. Even Biden herself appeared to weigh in, tweeting Sunday, “Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jim Carrey Celebrates Biden's Electoral College Win With Rare Positive Cartoon



No Way, José! Associated Press Corrects Story About 'Jose' Biden



'Morning Joe' Hosts Rip 'Clickbait,' 'Lowbrow' Wall Street Journal Op-Ed on Dr Jill Biden (Video) National Review critic-at-large Kyle Smith is facing blowback online for a harsh review of incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s dissertation.Piggybacking off discourse from last weekend about her use of the “Dr.” honorific, Smith called Biden’s dissertation “garbage” and argued it “is not an addition to the sum total of human knowledge.”Smith’s Wednesday post immediately elicited angry responses.“This is the type of sh– losers do,” fumed comedian Tim Dillon. “Writing an article about whether or not the incoming first lady ’s doctoral dissertation holds up. The GOP is BEYOND FU–ED if this is the strategy.”*Also Read:* 'Morning Joe' Hosts Rip 'Clickbait,' 'Lowbrow' Wall Street Journal Op-Ed on Dr Jill Biden (Video)Former Ohio congressional candidate Shannon Freshour kept her critique a little more low-key, jokingly encouraging Smith, “Please provide the link to your doctoral dissertation.”Journalist Kaya Oakes flipped Smith’s style back on his work: “The writer of this column criticizes the grammar of Dr. Biden’s students (she teaches comp, THE HORROR) and yet, he somehow thinks multiple sentence fragments are okay. I think. Men need. To stop writing clickbait trash. Defaming women. And their work.”Others pointed out that Smith is a relative unknown attacking a woman who is prominent in culture and academia.*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Says Dr Jill Biden Is 'Borderline Illiterate' (Video)Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed on Biden that prompted similar backlash after author Joseph Epstein called her “kiddo” and urged her to stop going by “Dr.”Epstein’s op-ed was roundly lambasted over the weekend. Even Biden herself appeared to weigh in, tweeting Sunday, “Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Jim Carrey Celebrates Biden's Electoral College Win With Rare Positive CartoonNo Way, José! Associated Press Corrects Story About 'Jose' Biden'Morning Joe' Hosts Rip 'Clickbait,' 'Lowbrow' Wall Street Journal Op-Ed on Dr Jill Biden (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Tech - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Tucker Carlson Calls Jill Biden "Illiterate" 00:32 Tucker Carlson is picking a fight with Jill Biden. Carlson is going after Biden over her use of "doctor" for her PhD in education. The Fox News host dedicated an entire segment to her dissertation written in the mid-2000s. Business Insider reports that Carlson called her "borderline illiterate."... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review



Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on November 13, 2020

