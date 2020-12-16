‘The Voice’ Finale Hits a Low Note in Viewers Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

“The Voice” Season 19 finale was steady in the key demo’s ratings with the Season 18 coronation episode in May, but down in total viewers. It declined by both Nielsen metrics versus the Season 17 finale in December 2019.



May’s Season 18 finale had 7.4 million viewers. (It later adjusted up to 7.5 million viewers.) Last December, “The Voice” Season 17 finale got a 1.3 rating and 8.6 million viewers. (It adjusted up to 8.7 million viewers.)



ABC and its own reality hit, “The Bachelorette,” topped “The Voice” last night among adults 18-49. “The Voice” finale, however, was easily primetime’s No. 1 show in terms of total viewers.



*Also Read:* Both Univision and Telemundo Topped Fox in Monday's TV Ratings



Find out who won Season 19 of “The Voice” here.



Also of note last night, Spanish-language network Univision topped both CBS and Fox in the key demo’s ratings. Univision also topped Fox in terms of total viewers.



Fox actually ended up in a tie with Telemundo among adults 18-49.



*Also Read:* The CW's 'Pandora' Finale Settles for a 0.0 Rating - and So Does 'The Outpost'



ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 4.3 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.



NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in viewers with 6.6 million. A “Voice” recap show at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 5.7 million viewers. From 9 to 11, the Season 19 finale for “The Voice” averaged a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million viewers, new lows for a season finale.



Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.4 million.



*Also Read:* 119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)



CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and third in viewers with 2.8 million. At 8, the special “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music” settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers. Reruns followed.



Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1 million, while Telemundo was sixth with 801,000.



For Fox, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” at 8 managed a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Next” scrounged up 0.1/1 and just 862,000 viewers.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 538,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 704,000 viewers. At 9, “Tell Me a Story” got a 0.1/0 and 372,000 viewers.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Night Court' Sequel in the Works at NBC With John Larroquette Set to Return



'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Renewed Through 2023 by NBCUniversal



NBC Picks Up Season 2 of Canadian Medical Drama 'Transplant' “The Voice” Season 19 finale was steady in the key demo’s ratings with the Season 18 coronation episode in May, but down in total viewers. It declined by both Nielsen metrics versus the Season 17 finale in December 2019.May’s Season 18 finale had 7.4 million viewers. (It later adjusted up to 7.5 million viewers.) Last December, “The Voice” Season 17 finale got a 1.3 rating and 8.6 million viewers. (It adjusted up to 8.7 million viewers.)ABC and its own reality hit, “The Bachelorette,” topped “The Voice” last night among adults 18-49. “The Voice” finale, however, was easily primetime’s No. 1 show in terms of total viewers.*Also Read:* Both Univision and Telemundo Topped Fox in Monday's TV RatingsFind out who won Season 19 of “The Voice” here.Also of note last night, Spanish-language network Univision topped both CBS and Fox in the key demo’s ratings. Univision also topped Fox in terms of total viewers.Fox actually ended up in a tie with Telemundo among adults 18-49.*Also Read:* The CW's 'Pandora' Finale Settles for a 0.0 Rating - and So Does 'The Outpost'ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 4.3 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 got a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in viewers with 6.6 million. A “Voice” recap show at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 5.7 million viewers. From 9 to 11, the Season 19 finale for “The Voice” averaged a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million viewers, new lows for a season finale.Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.4 million.*Also Read:* 119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and third in viewers with 2.8 million. At 8, the special “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music” settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers. Reruns followed.Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1 million, while Telemundo was sixth with 801,000.For Fox, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” at 8 managed a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Next” scrounged up 0.1/1 and just 862,000 viewers.The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 538,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 704,000 viewers. At 9, “Tell Me a Story” got a 0.1/0 and 372,000 viewers.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Night Court' Sequel in the Works at NBC With John Larroquette Set to Return'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Renewed Through 2023 by NBCUniversalNBC Picks Up Season 2 of Canadian Medical Drama 'Transplant' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

