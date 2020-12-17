Global  
 

Biden taps Deb Haaland to be first Native American interior secretary

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Healthcare workers in Native American communities among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Healthcare workers in Native American communities among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine 02:19

 Among the first in Arizona to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are frontline healthcare workers who are working in areas with one of our most vulnerable populations, that is our Native American neighbors in areas hit especially hard by the coronavirus.

