Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store After Complaints
The company said it would also offer refunds to gamers while the developer of the much-hyped title works to fix bugs and glitches.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate
Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlaySation storePlayers say the game is riddled with bugs and glitches and is prone to crashes so will offer refunds.
BBC News
Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refundsSony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront, the company said..
The Verge
It’s not as easy to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund as CD Projekt Red suggestedImage: CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying..
The Verge
Sony is buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billionSony will be buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion, Sony and AT&T announced Wednesday. Specifically, Crunchyroll will become..
The Verge
PlayStation Store
Sony Releases Free Black Lives Matter PS4 Theme
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources