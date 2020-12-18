Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store After Complaints

Players say the game is riddled with bugs and glitches and is prone to crashes so will offer refunds.

Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront, the company said..

Image: CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying..

Sony will be buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion, Sony and AT&T announced Wednesday. Specifically, Crunchyroll will become..

