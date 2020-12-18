Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store After Complaints

NYTimes.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The company said it would also offer refunds to gamers while the developer of the much-hyped title works to fix bugs and glitches.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sony Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlaySation store

 Players say the game is riddled with bugs and glitches and is prone to crashes so will offer refunds.
BBC News

Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds

 Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds for anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront, the company said..
The Verge

It’s not as easy to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund as CD Projekt Red suggested

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed it has no special refund agreement with Microsoft or Sony, despite saying..
The Verge

Sony is buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion

 Sony will be buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion, Sony and AT&T announced Wednesday. Specifically, Crunchyroll will become..
The Verge

PlayStation Store PlayStation Store

Sony Releases Free Black Lives Matter PS4 Theme [Video]

Sony Releases Free Black Lives Matter PS4 Theme

On October 19th, Sony released the "Black Lives Matter Theme" on the PlayStation Store.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Related videos from verified sources

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday [Video]

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday . PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year. These retailers intend to restock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy [Video]

Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy

Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy. The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it. But at least one retailer is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only [Video]

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only

PS5 Launch Sales to Be Online Only. On Thursday, Sony confirmed that the next-gen console will only be available online at launch due to COVID-19. No units will be available in-store for purchase on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

'Cyberpunk 2077' has been removed from the PlayStation Store, and Sony is offering refunds

 Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been the kind of disaster we now expect from 2020. Released on Dec. 10, the ridiculously hyped roleplaying game was swiftly and...
Mashable Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comThe Verge

4 Things You Need to Know About Sony’s Nearly $1.2 Billion Crunchyroll Acquisition

4 Things You Need to Know About Sony’s Nearly $1.2 Billion Crunchyroll Acquisition Sony’s nearly $1.2 billion acquisition of Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service, is expected to give Sony a boost in the global entertainment market...
The Wrap

AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony for $1.175 Billion

AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony for $1.175 Billion AT&T has agreed to sell Crunchyroll to Sony for $1.175 billion, where it will become part of Sony’s Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between Sony Music...
The Wrap Also reported by •The Verge