Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8 nuns die of COVID-19 in one week at Wisconsin convent

CBS News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Four of the eight nuns died on Monday alone, the convent said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SC

 The Supreme Court on Friday said that Covid-19 pandemic has spread like a “wild fire” in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard..
IndiaTimes

Hungry for the holidays: Amid COVID recession, record number of Americans are requesting charity

 As COVID-19 accelerates, parents are turning out in record numbers to save Christmas for their children, asking for aid--many for the first time.
USATODAY.com

Uttarakhand chief minister tests positive for COVID-19

 Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat isolated himself and urged those who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested too.
DNA

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Georgia hospital adds new unit for COVID patients

 Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia recently added a new prefabricated inpatient unit to care for COVID patients. The hospital is the first in..
USATODAY.com

Sen. Ron Johnson calls election legitimate and acknowledges Biden victory but still plans hearing on alleged 'irregularities'

 Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is still planning a Wednesday Senate hearing on election "irregularities."
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump camp's bid to toss ballots

 The court's decision came an hour before Wisconsin electors were set to meet and cast their ballots Monday.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

We should make it over 50° on Halloween, and it looks like it will be dry. Now that's a real "treat!" The only downfall is that it looks like it will be quite windy. We FALL BACK Saturday night! ..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:57Published
Bad News, Good News Comes From Wisconsin COVID-19 Superspreader Event [Video]

Bad News, Good News Comes From Wisconsin COVID-19 Superspreader Event

A faith-based retreat for high school boys in Wisconsin morphed into a COVID-19 superspreader event, leaving 115 people positive for the novel coronavirus. Business Insider reports 76% of campers and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Tracking the 2020 election a week before election day [Video]

Tracking the 2020 election a week before election day

We are tracking the 2020 election as Tuesday marks one week before election day.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:21Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: Wisconsin Municipalities May Not Appeal A Board Of Review's Reduction Of Property Tax Assessment - Foley & Lardner

 The old adage tells us that you can't fight city hall, but a recent decision from Wisconsin's court of appeals, which handed a victory to property...
Mondaq

Wisconsin judges denounced Trump lawsuit, antisemitic harassment follows

Wisconsin judges denounced Trump lawsuit, antisemitic harassment follows Karofsky was a target of Trump’s Twitter ire earlier this year as well, when he baselessly claimed her election to the court was fraudulent.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Newsy

United States: Relying On Commonly Used Name, Without More, Does Not Violate The FDCPA - Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

 On December 4, Judge William M. Conley, in the Western District of Wisconsin, granted a defendant debt collector's motion to dismiss without prejudice.
Mondaq