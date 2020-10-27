8 nuns die of COVID-19 in one week at Wisconsin convent
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Four of the eight nuns died on Monday alone, the convent said.
Four of the eight nuns died on Monday alone, the convent said.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SCThe Supreme Court on Friday said that Covid-19 pandemic has spread like a “wild fire” in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard..
IndiaTimes
Hungry for the holidays: Amid COVID recession, record number of Americans are requesting charityAs COVID-19 accelerates, parents are turning out in record numbers to save Christmas for their children, asking for aid--many for the first time.
USATODAY.com
Uttarakhand chief minister tests positive for COVID-19Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat isolated himself and urged those who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested too.
DNA
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Georgia hospital adds new unit for COVID patientsNorthside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia recently added a new prefabricated inpatient unit to care for COVID patients. The hospital is the first in..
USATODAY.com
Sen. Ron Johnson calls election legitimate and acknowledges Biden victory but still plans hearing on alleged 'irregularities'Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is still planning a Wednesday Senate hearing on election "irregularities."
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court denies a last-ditch Trump effort to toss 200,000 votes from Milwaukee and Madison.
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump camp's bid to toss ballotsThe court's decision came an hour before Wisconsin electors were set to meet and cast their ballots Monday.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources