‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Pulled From Playstation Store, Sony to Offer Refunds Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Adding to video game developer CD Projekt Red’s growing woes this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Thursday that it was removing “Cyberpunk 2077” from its online store and will provide refunds to dissatisfied customers.



“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” the company said in a statement. ” SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”



The statement continued, “Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”



*Also Read:* How to Fix the Wonky Camera Controls in 'Cyberpunk 2077'



“Cyberpunk 2077,” based on the 1980s tabletop role playing game and featuring Keanu Reeves in a starring role, was hugely hyped and received fairly decent praise from reviewers ahead of its Dec. 10 release. But reviews were based solely on highly curated sessions with the PC version of the game, and reviewers did not play the console version.



Upon release, in addition to a high amount of bugs reported by players, people also noted a stark contrast between the graphics as advertised and the visuals actually rendered on current consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The backlash, which included even Elon Musk, got so bad that not long after release CD Projekt Red was forced to issue an apology for the crummy console presentation,



In its apology, CDPR said it was sorry for not showing the game “on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.” The company added that it two large patches in the works that together “should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.”



The company also said they consulted with Sony on the decision to remove the game from its store. Adding to video game developer CD Projekt Red’s growing woes this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Thursday that it was removing “Cyberpunk 2077” from its online store and will provide refunds to dissatisfied customers.“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” the company said in a statement. ” SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”The statement continued, “Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”*Also Read:* How to Fix the Wonky Camera Controls in 'Cyberpunk 2077'“Cyberpunk 2077,” based on the 1980s tabletop role playing game and featuring Keanu Reeves in a starring role, was hugely hyped and received fairly decent praise from reviewers ahead of its Dec. 10 release. But reviews were based solely on highly curated sessions with the PC version of the game, and reviewers did not play the console version.Upon release, in addition to a high amount of bugs reported by players, people also noted a stark contrast between the graphics as advertised and the visuals actually rendered on current consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The backlash, which included even Elon Musk, got so bad that not long after release CD Projekt Red was forced to issue an apology for the crummy console presentation,In its apology, CDPR said it was sorry for not showing the game “on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.” The company added that it two large patches in the works that together “should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.”The company also said they consulted with Sony on the decision to remove the game from its store. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 20 minutes ago 'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash 01:07 'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash. The highly-anticipated game was released just over a week ago. Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of glitches it had, particularly on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Game developer CD... You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sony pulls bug-ridden Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store Sony has pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and is offering refunds after users reported bugs and crashing.

Upworthy 3 hours ago



Sony Pulls Cyberpunk 2077 and Offers Refunds; CDPR Misled Investors in October Sony has announced that it will pull Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and award refunds to anyone who wants them. Meanwhile, events of the past week...

ExtremeTech 5 hours ago Sky News •betanews •CBC.ca •NPR Also reported by • NYTimes.com

The Morning After: Sony yanked 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store Sony has responded to the busted launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red’s apology / encouragement for disappointed players to seek refunds by taking an...

engadget 4 hours ago





