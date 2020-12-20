Global  
 

CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State

Denver Post Sunday, 20 December 2020
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.
 The ACC Championship game originally scheduled for 2pm MT on ABC/Denver7 between Clemson and Notre Dame will move over to our sister station, KCDO, which can be found on Channel 3 if you are watching with an antenna or on Comcast, DirecTV or DISH TV.

SportsPulse: The College Football Playoff will be revealed this weekend. And as Dan Wolken puts it, the only potential drama left is what would happen if Clemson were to lose to Notre Dame (again).

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if the Ohio State Buckeyes deserve to be in the top 4 of the College Football Rankings. Both dive deep into the reasoning and relationship the Buckeyes have..

The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States. With the holiday season upon us, people all over the United States are ready to start baking their favorite holiday cookies. . In an..

 Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State are once again in a class of their own.
 Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame have been announced as the semifinalists for the CFP. The Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl will be played Jan. 1. The...
