CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.
The ACC Championship game originally scheduled for 2pm MT on ABC/Denver7 between Clemson and Notre Dame will move over to our sister station, KCDO, which can be found on Channel 3 if you are watching with an antenna or on Comcast, DirecTV or DISH TV.
