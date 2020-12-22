Global  
 

Robert E. Lee Statue Is Removed From U.S. Capitol

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The statue of the Confederate general will be replaced with one of the civil rights leader Barbara Johns, who led a school walkout in Virginia in 1951.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Statue From US Capitol

Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Statue From US Capitol 01:11

 Virginia Removes , Robert E. Lee Statue , From US Capitol. That statue, which has stood at the U.S. Capitol for over 100 years, . was removed from the National Statuary Hall on Dec. 21. A statue of civil rights activist Barbara Johns is expected to take its place. Johns was known for her...

Barbara Rose Johns American civil rights activist

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

 The state plans to replace it with a statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns, who helped lead the fight against segregated schools.
CBS News

United States Capitol United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress

12/21: Red and Blue

 Congress set to vote on stimulus relief bill; Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Capitol
CBS News
Biden's inauguration to be largely virtual [Video]

Biden's inauguration to be largely virtual

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Jan. 20 on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, but the inaugural festivities will be largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee said on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Biden and Harris to be sworn in at Capitol, but public urged to stay home

 The inaugural committee said in a statement that it urged the public not to travel to attend the inauguration in January.
CBS News

Confederate States of America Confederate States of America Unrecognized breakaway states in North America, 1861–1865

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill [Video]

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published
US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto [Video]

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published
U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes [Video]

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

Virginia Virginia State of the United States of America

Former congressional candidate arrested for 'disturbing' kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

 Former Virginia congressional candidate Nathan Larson has been arrested for an "extremely disturbing" plan to kidnap a 12-year-old California girl.
 
USATODAY.com

UPS driver surprised by neighborhood residents

 UPS driver Anthony Gaskin was brought to tears when hundreds of people surprised him to say "thank you" for being a positive light in their Richmond, Virginia,..
CBS News

Former Virginia congressional candidate arrested for 'extremely disturbing' plan to kidnap 12-year-old girl, police say

 Nathan Daniel Larson of Catlett, Virginia, is facing charges in Colorado and California for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.
 
USATODAY.com

Statue of General Robert E Lee removed [Video]

Statue of General Robert E Lee removed

A statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee has been removed from the US Capitol Building.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:35Published
Virginia's Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From US Capitol [Video]

Virginia's Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From US Capitol

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years has been removed.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published
Man Arrested In Toppling Of Capitol Junipero Serra Statue [Video]

Man Arrested In Toppling Of Capitol Junipero Serra Statue

An arrest has been made in connection to the vandalism of the Junipero Serra statue in Sacramento's Capitol Park, CBS13 confirmed.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:23Published

NYTimes.com

Kansas rising up, West Virginia looking like a Final Four contender | Andy Katz | FOX Sports

 Andy Katz shares his latest college basketball tier rankings including West Virginia and Gonzaga as Final Four contenders, Kansas and Wisconsin on their way up,...
FOX Sports

Maryland, Virginia donate vaccine doses to Washington, DC

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the District of Columbia are accustomed to being short-changed in different ways. There's the long-standing issue of D.C.'s...
SeattlePI.com