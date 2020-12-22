Robert E. Lee Statue Is Removed From U.S. Capitol
The statue of the Confederate general will be replaced with one of the civil rights leader Barbara Johns, who led a school walkout in Virginia in 1951.
Barbara Rose Johns American civil rights activist
United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress
Confederate States of America Unrecognized breakaway states in North America, 1861–1865
Virginia State of the United States of America
