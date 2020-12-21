Kevin Greene, NFL Hall of Fame Defensive Lineman, Dies at 58 Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Kevin Greene, a Hall of Fame NFL lineman considered one of the greatest pass rushers, died on Monday. He was 58.



The cause of death is not currently known.



“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”



*Also Read:* Peter Lamont, 'Titanic,' 'Aliens' and Bond Film Production Designer, Dies at 91



During a 15-year career, Greene amassed 160 sacks and ranks third on the all-time list. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.



He played eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and would spend the remaining seven with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He played three each for the Steelers and Panthers, and one with the 49ers.



Tributes quickly came in for Greene.







Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Kevin Greene: pic.twitter.com/QkbM6gYyIk



— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2020











I am so sorry to hear this. Unlikely as it seems, while with Rams Kevin came in a couple of times to co-host the hour long Sunday NFL postgame show I used to do on KCBS-TV in LA, 88-91. “I’m no good at this but it’s really fun,” he said. Same for me. #RIP https://t.co/vlDxxL86Rt



— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 21, 2020











Our thoughts are with the family of NFL legend Kevin Greene. A former Jets coach, Kevin made a positive impact on everyone he met. He'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/ok2MP8LNp4



— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 21, 2020









