Robin Wright Searches for Meaning in ‘Land’ Trailer (Video)

Robin Wright goes off the grid in the first trailer for “Land” from Focus Features, which also marks her directorial debut.



The film centers on Edee (Wright), a cosmopolitan lawyer who retreats to the wilderness after she faces a loss in life. “Land” also stars Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens.



“Land” will have its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 31 before a wider release on Feb. 12, 2021.



*Also Read:* Sundance Film Festival's 2021 Lineup Includes Films From Robin Wright, Questlove and Edgar Wright



The synopsis is as follows: “In the aftermath of an unfathomable event, Edee finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.”



The film is based on the original screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Golden Globe nominee Liz Hannah (“The Post”), with revisions by Erin Dignam.



“Land” was developed by Allyn Stewart (“Sully,” “Trial by Fire”) together with casting director Lora Kennedy (“Wonder Woman,” “Argo”) and is financed by New York-based production entity Big Beach. It is produced by Stewart, Kennedy, Big Beach co-founder and Academy Award nominee Peter Saraf (“The Farewell,” “Little Miss Sunshine”) and Leah Holzer (“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”).



Robin Wright will also be reprising the role of Antiope, the Themyscrian general in “Wonder Woman 1984.”



