Biden names Miguel Cardona for education secretary and weighs his final Cabinet picks
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut's education commissioner Miguel Cardona to be secretary of education as he continues selecting members of his Cabinet. Natasha Korecki, a national correspondent for Politico, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero on "Red and Blue" about who Mr. Biden may be considering for his three remaining Cabinet positions: attorney general, secretary of labor, and secretary of commerce.
