Biden names Miguel Cardona for education secretary and weighs his final Cabinet picks

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut's education commissioner Miguel Cardona to be secretary of education as he continues selecting members of his Cabinet. Natasha Korecki, a national correspondent for Politico, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero on "Red and Blue" about who Mr. Biden may be considering for his three remaining Cabinet positions: attorney general, secretary of labor, and secretary of commerce.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President-Elect Joe Biden To Nominate Miguel Cardona As Secretary Of Education

President-Elect Joe Biden To Nominate Miguel Cardona As Secretary Of Education 00:20

 Cardona has been the head of Connecticut's public schools since 2019.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Miguel Cardona Miguel Cardona American educator


Cabinet of the United States Cabinet of the United States Advisory body to the president of the United States

Natasha Korecki American journalist


Connecticut Connecticut State of the United States of America

Tanya Rivero Tanya Rivero

