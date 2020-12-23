Global  
 

President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Congress revise its coronavirus relief bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual. Minutes earlier, the president had announced a wave of controversial pardons, including some for his political allies. Chip Reid reports.
News video: Trump asks Congress to amend Covid aid bill 'disgrace'

Trump asks Congress to amend Covid aid bill 'disgrace' 00:54

 In a video posted on Twitter, President Trump urged Congress to increase relief payments to individual Americans and eliminate "wasteful and necessary" spending items.

