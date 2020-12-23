President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons

Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur



BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over the abrogation of Article 370. He further said that the independent candidates have performed better than Congress and PDP. Anurag Thakur said, "It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the independent candidates and BJP amounts to a little over 52%. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people."

