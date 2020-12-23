President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons
In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Congress revise its coronavirus relief bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual. Minutes earlier, the president had announced a wave of controversial pardons, including some for his political allies. Chip Reid reports.
Biden rebukes Trump for his response to cyberattack on U.S. governmentPresident-elect Joe Biden rebuked President Trump in remarks made Tuesday, and named Miguel Cardona to be Education Secretary. Cardona is the third Latino..
Eye Opener: Trump pushes for higher COVID-19 stimulus checksPresident Trump is asking Congress to amend their coronavirus relief bill, calling for $2,000 personal checks rather than the $600 included in the package. Also,..
Live politics updates: Trump slams COVID stimulus bill, sending lawmakers scramblingTrump says stimulus checks should exceed $600. Dems are on board. The proposal has been met with less enthusiasm from Republicans.
Trump pardons 2 men who pleaded guilty in Russia investigationPresident Trump issued more than a dozen pardons late Tuesday as he rounds out the final days of his presidency. Chip Reid has the latest.
"Season of Giving": José Andrés on mission to keep Americans fed and restaurants openCelebrity Chef José Andrés has been feeding the hungry while keeping restaurants in business during the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Reid reports for our series..
Congressional leaders reach agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats and Republicans have "finalized a deal" on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It's unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is..
Trump signs two-day spending bill, narrowly avoiding federal shutdownPresident Trump signed a stopgap spending bill Friday night, aimed at extending a midnight deadline to keep the federal government funded and avoid a shutdown...
