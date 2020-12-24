U.K. and European Union reach Brexit trade deal
Britain and the European Union have agreed on a trade deal that could help avoid economic chaos at the end of the year, when the U.K. is no longer bound by E.U. trade regulations. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins CBSN with the latest from London.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47Published
Roxana Saberi American journalist
French President Macron isolating after positive coronavirus testFrench President Emmanuel Macron is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. European leaders are now self-isolating after coming in to contact..
CBS News
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:33Published
Covid: Sharp rises in infection levels in England, says ONSLondon now has the highest percentage of people testing positive in the UK, ONS figures suggest.
BBC News
Sharp rises in infection levels in England, says ONSLondon now has the highest percentage of people testing positive in the UK, ONS figures suggest.
BBC News
Dickens Museum: A Christmas Carol performance goes onlineCharles Dickens's London home will host a special performance of A Christmas Carol.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources