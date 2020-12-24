Global  
 

U.K. and European Union reach Brexit trade deal

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Britain and the European Union have agreed on a trade deal that could help avoid economic chaos at the end of the year, when the U.K. is no longer bound by E.U. trade regulations. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins CBSN with the latest from London.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve

UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve 01:29

 The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an agreement.

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news' [Video]

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe' [Video]

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal' [Video]

Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade" and will be a "red tape bonanza" at borders and ports. The Lib Dem leader says he will take time to read the deal but doesn't see that his party can support the deal when it is put before MPs in the Commons. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

French President Macron isolating after positive coronavirus test

 French President Emmanuel Macron is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. European leaders are now self-isolating after coming in to contact..
CBS News

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat [Video]

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat

Larry the cat on Thursday entertained bored journalists waiting outside 10 Downing Street in London for an expected announcement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a Brexit deal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:33Published

Covid: Sharp rises in infection levels in England, says ONS

 London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive in the UK, ONS figures suggest.
BBC News

Sharp rises in infection levels in England, says ONS

 London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive in the UK, ONS figures suggest.
BBC News

Dickens Museum: A Christmas Carol performance goes online

 Charles Dickens's London home will host a special performance of A Christmas Carol.
BBC News

Post-Brexit trade deal: Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit agreement [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal: Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit agreement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 05:07Published
Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking [Video]

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the UK remains a"trusted partner" as the two sides confirm a post-Brexit trade deal has beenagreed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published