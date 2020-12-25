Global  
 

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold to California billionaire

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Billionaire businessman Ron Burkle, an associate of the late pop star, bought the property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara.
